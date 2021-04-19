Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 459 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

