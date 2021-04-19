Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

