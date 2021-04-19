Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

