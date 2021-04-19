Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $893,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.59 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

