Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $643.71 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

