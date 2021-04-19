Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 5,500 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 15th, John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00.

LMND traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,086. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

