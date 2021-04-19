Lendingblock (LND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,313.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $973,414.95 and approximately $4,313.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.