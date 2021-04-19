Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Trimmed by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

