Lennox International (LII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY21 guidance at $10.55-$11.15 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 10.55-11.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LII opened at $333.99 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $168.94 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day moving average of $289.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.54.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

