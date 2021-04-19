Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock worth $33,123,901. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.