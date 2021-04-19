LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.24 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $525.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.31 million to $527.60 million. LHC Group reported sales of $512.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $204.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

