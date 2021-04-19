Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Latin America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

In other news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.