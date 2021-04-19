LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. LIFULL has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.51.

Get LIFULL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.