Lightstreams 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,462.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $549,079.91 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.