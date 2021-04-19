Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,141,372 shares of company stock worth $3,386,592. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liquidia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liquidia by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liquidia by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

LQDA opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

