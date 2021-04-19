Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $494,321.14 and approximately $41,625.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00266649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.93 or 0.00900581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00605631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.67 or 0.90492822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.