Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $72.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

