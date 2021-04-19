Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,069.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.76 or 0.03971951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.85 or 0.01769529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00486233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00609856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00581219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.00457265 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

