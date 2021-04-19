Lotto Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $303.83 million and $1.30 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00469846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

