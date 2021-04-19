Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

