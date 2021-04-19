Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK opened at $54.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

