Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $227.68 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $145.96 and a one year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

