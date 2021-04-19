Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $60,579,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR stock opened at $92.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

