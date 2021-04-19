Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

