Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

