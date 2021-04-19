Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Hold”

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $208.25 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $208.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average of $169.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

