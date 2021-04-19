LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,780 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

