LPL Financial LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $163.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $167.41.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

