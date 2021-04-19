LPL Financial LLC Has $373,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

