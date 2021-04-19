LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,033 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

