LPL Financial LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $110.76 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

