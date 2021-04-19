LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,498 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock worth $519,131,036.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

