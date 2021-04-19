Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$14.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.87 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

