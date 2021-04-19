Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. 61,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,051. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $573.17 million, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.