M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

