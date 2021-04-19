M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Position Reduced by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. M/I Homes accounts for 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:MHO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.12. 5,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

