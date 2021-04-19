Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

MALJF stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

