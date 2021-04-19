MaidSafeCoin Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $489.85 million and $1.18 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00269581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.54 or 1.17845701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00924830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.78 or 0.00600733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

