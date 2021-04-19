MalwareChain (MALW) Price Up 3% This Week

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $7,900.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036117 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003225 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,238,936 coins and its circulating supply is 7,106,755 coins. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

