ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

