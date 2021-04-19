ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,949. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.