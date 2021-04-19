Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Sells $806,070.12 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $806,070.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,292,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,097,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 33,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,197.96.

On Thursday, April 8th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,601 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $959,410.76.

On Monday, April 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

