Marlin Business Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 40 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. 60,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

