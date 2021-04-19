Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.75. 41,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

