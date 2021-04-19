Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

