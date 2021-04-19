Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.