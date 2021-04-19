MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ opened at $101.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

