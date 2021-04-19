Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard stock opened at $386.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day moving average of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

