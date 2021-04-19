Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. The company has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

