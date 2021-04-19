Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 566,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 94,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after buying an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 746,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

